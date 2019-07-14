Sofia Carson breaks silence on Cameron Boyce’s passing in heartbreaking statement

Sofia Carson has released a heartbreaking public statement one week after receiving the shocking news that her friend Cameron Boyce passed away in his sleep. Though she said it was a struggle to find the right words, the 26-year-old actress put together a touching sentiment on losing her Descendants co-star, who was merely 20 years old. “To our angel,” she began, “There are not enough words. There will never be enough words. I couldn’t bring myself to do this because doing this makes it real.”

Sofia Carson broke her silence on Cameron Boyce's tragic passing

“Letting you go is not something I know how to do,” she continued to write. “And I just can’t fathom living in a world without you. I love you, Cam. And I will love you. Forever.” The moving tribute was accompanied by a stunning black and white photo capturing Cameron suspended in mid-air.

Sofia’s friends were quick to offer support. Her and Cam’s Descendants co-star Dove Cameron, who scribed her own heartfelt homage to the actor, responded by simply saying: “I love you.” Meanwhile, their Disney Channel film’s director Kenny Ortega commented on the picture's high-flying nature with lyrics from one of his other movies High School Musical: “I’m soaring, flying, there’s not a star in heaven that I can’t reach.”

Disney Channel cancelled the Descendants 3 red carpet premiere due to the sad news

Following Cameron’s unexpected passing, the Disney Channel cancelled the Descendants 3 red carpet premiere, opting for a lovely alternate route. “We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen, but we are cancelling the red carpet premiere event for Descendants 3 (scheduled for July 22),” the company said in a statement. “Instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed. With permission from the Boyce family, Disney Channel will dedicate the telecast of Descendants 3 in Cameron Boyce’s memory.”