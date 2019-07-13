Brazilian supermodel Isabeli Fontana reveals her secret beauty weapon

Brazilian supermodel Isabeli Fontana has done it all—she's walked countless runways, has been the face of highly-coveted brands, including Versace and Victoria's Secret and now, she's making her mark in the 305 for the city's biggest week: Miami Swim Week. So how does she do it all? According to her, it's all in the water, especially when it comes time for a photoshoot or two (or three). "I think it's just about being healthy," she tells HOLA! USA. "Drinking tons of water, coconut water for energy and green tea for the anti-oxidants. I think it really keeps you up so you can really shoot something."

During her interview, the brunette beauty also dished on what her two kids Lucas and Zion think about her iconic career that spans decades. “I think they’re just used to it. Just my older son says, 'Mom, can you not shoot naked pictures anymore," she laughed. Watch the whole interview above!