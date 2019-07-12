'Descendants 3' red carpet premiere canceled following Cameron Boyce's passing

Following the tragic and unexpected passing of Cameron Boyce, the Disney Channel has announced they are canceling the film’s July 22 red carpet premiere. Rather than doing the traditional star-studded event that comes with the debut of every new film, Disney will instead donate to a charity he supported. The 20-year-old rising star died suddenly on July 6 after suffering a seizure due to a medical condition he had: epilepsy. Since news of the Descendants star’s passing broke, many from the entertainment world have expressed their sadness and offered their heartfelt condolences to his family.

The Disney Channel gave a statement announcing the cancellation of the Descendants 3 red carpet premiere

In a statement from the Disney Channel, they said: “We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen, but we are cancelling the red carpet premiere event for Descendants 3 (scheduled for July 22) and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed.”

MORE: Cameron Boyce's father shares new heartfelt photo of his son, hours before he passed

They continued, “With permission from the Boyce family, Disney Channel will dedicate the telecast of Descendants 3 in Cameron Boyce’s memory.”

Cameron appears in all films from the Descendants franchise

Although many were familiar with the actor’s work in film and television, most are not aware of his philanthropic endeavors. In April, the Jessie star was awarded the Pioneering Spirit Award at the ninth annual Thirst Gala after raising $30,000 for Thirst Project – an organization that aims to bring awareness about the global water crisis.

The 20-year-old actor was also known for his philanthropic endeavors

MORE: Cameron Boyce revealed he wanted to be a "difference maker" in one of his last interviews

As his fans, friends and family continue to absorb the heartbreaking loss, Cameron’s legacy will continue through upcoming projects he’d already completed. As noted, the Grown Ups star will appear in Descendants 3 in July. He will also appear in a new series, Mrs. Fletcher, out this fall, as well as the indie film, Runt, and a six-episode independent series, Paradise City. There’s no question Cameron’s fun and loving personality will live on through his outstanding work.