Felicidades! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are married

After announcing her engagement to Tom Kaulitz back in December 2018, Heidi Klum is now a married woman – except she’s been one since February. That’s right! The German supermodel and the Tokio Hotel musician tied the knot just two months after getting engaged. The couple reportedly obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California according to public records. The 45-year-old first announced their engagement in December after the 29-year-old rocker proposed with a gorgeous sparkly stunner – a three-stone ring featuring a green center gemstone surrounded by a halo.

The hot couple made their red carpet debut back in May 2018 and have been inseparable ever since. During an interview with People in July 2018, the Victoria's Secret alum opened up about their 17-year age difference. "He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life," she said before adding: "He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good."

Ahead of their engagement the pair escaped to Mexico along with Tom’s twin brother and Heidi’s kids. The gorgeous blonde proved she’s just as beautiful as ever as she showed off her stunning bikini body.

During the time in which they became married, it was speculated by German press that the mother-of-four and her then-fiancé were expecting their first child together, and although the couple never denied the news, nothing more has come of it. Heidi is already a proud mom to Leni, 14, Henry 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, 8.

Earlier this year, the former Project Runway host spoke to our sister publication HELLO! about raising her children in the spotlight. Of her oldest daughter Leni, she said: "She wants to dance right now. I’m letting her do what she wants to do." Heidi added: "I’m not putting any seeds in my kids’ heads of what they should do. I want them to come up with their own things. They are not really staged kids. For example, my oldest son is 12; he’s turning 13. I think he has his dad’s voice. It has that husky, sexy kind of voice that Seal has. I’m always like Henry, you have such a beautiful voice, but he doesn’t want to. He loves sports."

Congrats to the Mr. and Mrs.!