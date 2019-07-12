Kanye West makes a comeback from debt to $150million in a year

Mr. West is back in the building, thank you very much! Forbes revealed that Kanye West's earnings came in at a whopping $150 million for the last 12 months. Yes, he is one of the highest-selling hip-hop artistsof this generation, but his wealth is all thanks to his Yeezy sneaker brand. Although he is on top of his game, the 41-year-old’s work isn’t done. “We’ve yet to see all of the beauty that would be manifested through this partnership,” he told Forbes. “We’ve only experienced a small glimmer of light.”

Kanye West is the third richest celebrity according to Forbes

Kanye’s second coming is particular poignant after he publicly and famously took to social media to ask Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg to invest $1 billion into some of his ideas back in 2016. At the same time, the I Love It rapper revealed that he was $53 million in debt. The deal with Adidas is set to have an estimated $1.5 billion in sales by the end of 2019. Still, the deal puts him in friendly competition with his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who is the second highest-paid celebrity. All of Kanye’s success isn’t just recognized by his business partners.

His wife, Kim Kardashian, shared that her husband’s dedication helped him reach this new level of success. “He pushes people to do their best and pushes people even outside of their comfort zone, which really helps people grow,” the KKW Beauty founder said. The growing numbers align perfectly with their growing family. In May, KimYe welcomed their fourth child, a little boy named Psalm.

Kim Kardashian's husband's successful sneaker line is the cause of his $150 million empire

The rapper and the social media mogul are also parents to six-year-old North, three-year-old Saint and one-year-old Chicago. Weeks after the arrival of their new baby boy, Kim shared a picture of baby West alongside a special message from his father. “Beautiful Mother’s Day / With the arrival of our fourth child / We are blessed beyond measure/We have everything we need.”