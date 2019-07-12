Serena Williams shares how she and BFF Meghan Markle handle the anti-fans

Serena Williams isn’t worried about the Meghan Markle anti-fans (aka haters). The tennis champion spoke out in defense of her royal bestie. After she was asked if she hoped that the Duchess would ignore the haters and continue to come to attend the Wimbledon tournament, the mother-of-one revealed that she “didn’t know that there was negative media out there.” The 37-year-old continued: “Any time I see her name attached to anything; I don’t read it. She couldn’t be a better friend to me. Low moments, high moments, she’s always there. That’s all I want for her.”

Meghan showed up to support her gal pal on July 4. Archie Harrison’s mother and two of her friends watched Serena as she defeated Kaja Juvan. Some critics pegged the Duchess as being difficult during the match, after it was reported that she did not want photos taken of her as she was attending the match in a private capacity. Still, Serena doesn’t allow the outside attention to influence her love for her pal. In fact, the star athlete has proven that she is one of the best friends a girl could have with simple gestures for the royal.

In February, Serena threw a star-studded baby shower in New York City for Megs. After Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child on May 6, the champion, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr. “popped in” to pay the little royal a visit. As for Serena being one of Archie’s godparents, for now fans will have to keep wondering because the information is as yet to be released. One thing is for sure, Serena knows that Meghan has the mommy thing under control.

When asked if she has shared any advice with the new mommy, she feels it’s not the right time. “I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like, everyone, when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it’s so difficult to just be,” the athlete told BBC. “It’s just like get through the first three, four months and then we can talk.”