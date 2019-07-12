Tom Brady's latest picture sets internet on fire: Avenger ahoy?

“Think I’m gonna try a glove on my throwing hand this year," the handsome quarterback wrote in his post while proudly showing off the Avengers prop. In his hand, Tom sports the nano gauntlet worn by super-evil Thanos in the two last Avengers films, with all the six shiny infinity stones on it! Wait a minute, does this mean he will join the Marvel cast in the future? Is he announcing a cameo? For a few minutes, fans could not hold their excitement. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like this is the case although though with those looks, Tom Brady would totally fit the role of a superhero. The Patriots star was just teasing his fans after being called the 'NFL Thanos' some months ago.

Tom had everyone talking after sharing this picture on his social media

Sports media gave the quarterback the nickname when he won his sixth Super Bowl ring last February after defeating the LA Rams, so there you go: Thanos has six infinity stones, Tom has his six rings! The Patriots' official account quickly jumped on the fun and posted a photoshopped version of the image replacing the stones by the rings and a simple “Fixed it” as a reply.

Gisele and Tom celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last February

Tom Brady is at the top of the game professionally, but things could not be better at home either. He has been married to beautiful model Gisele Bündchen for ten years and together they have welcomed two children, Benjamin and Vivien Lake. Tom and Gisele often share sweet posts about each other on social media and after all this time together, they are still crazy in love. “I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together... and what incredible 10 years we’ve had!" Bündchen wrote alongside a wedding picture to celebrate their 10th anniversary. "There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family." Part of this family is also John Edward, the son that Tom shares with actress Bridget Moynahan, to whom Gisele calls “my extra-son.”

The top model released this sweet picture of her husband with his three kids for Father's Day.