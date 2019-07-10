Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding DJ Idris Elba reveals she requested THIS song

If you have ever wondered what the royal family danced to during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials, wonder no more. Wedding DJ and sexiest man alive Idris Elba gave a little insight on what the pair requested to hear on their special day. The Luther star shared that the Duchess of Sussex personally sent him a list of songs. Though he didn’t give away all the details, he revealed that the bride requested Whitney Houston’s 1987 hit, I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

When asked if the California-native requested to hear tunes from rappers Dr. Dre, Tupac or Snoop Dogg (who are all also from the Golden State), Idris had a piece of advice. “Ask Harry and Meghan.” The exact playlist and who hit the dance floor will probably go with the 41-year-old to his grave. Idris was happy to share how he landed one of the best gigs on the planet. “Harry and I, we’ve hung out a couple of times through his dad – his dad’s charity the Prince’s Trust helped me out as a young actor. So, I do a lot of work with them, Harry and Prince William a few times,” he told Ellen DeGeneres in February.

“And Harry came up to a couple of parties that I DJ’d, and he was like ‘Hey man, what are you doing on this date?’ And I was like ‘Nothing,’ he goes, ‘Would you DJ at my wedding? I was like ‘Is this a joke?’ Are you joking? And he’s like serious. As for the experience, the star shared: “It was great.”

Idris and his now-wife Sabrina Dhowre were just two of the high-profile celebrities to attend the ceremony. Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Abigail Spencer, and George and Amal Clooney were also in attendance. With the perfect mix of Hollywood and royalty, one can only wonder just how crazy things got on the dance floor!