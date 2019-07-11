While Serena Williams is busy beating her opponents at Wimbledon, her one-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is perfecting her soccer skills. The pro tennis player took a break from the Wimbledon tournament to document her daughter enjoying some soccer kicks with the family, including Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian. It's clear that Olympia might follow in her mother's footsteps and have a future in sports.

In the sweet video, Serena's little girl is running between her parents as she kicks a soccer ball while wearing the cutest activewear. The one-year-old donned a kids' Nike tank top paired with matching black leggings. "Good drop-kick, baby," Olympia's father Alexis is heard saying in the video. In another moment, he adds to Serena, who is standing next to him, "That's what I was telling you about, babe." Olympia's dad is most likely referring to a previous time Olympia has showed off her soccer skills.

When Olympia isn't exercising, she is joining her mom at the gym post-Wimbledon matches. Earlier in the week, Serena brought her daughter along for a cool down session. “Aftermatch cooldown,” she captioned a photo of her on a bike while carrying her daughter.

Serena recently penned a personal essay for Harper's Bazaar on her controversial US Open match last year and how her daughter is the reason she was able to play again. "Ultimately, my daughter is the reason I use my voice, the reason I picked up a racket again," she shared. "Love breathes life and newfound perspective into people. It’s not about quitting when someone presents a challenge; it’s about getting up when you are down, dusting yourself off and asking, “Is that the best you got?”