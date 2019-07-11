Miranda Rijnsburger and Julio Iglesias cover HOLA! Spain with their beautiful family

As the ¡HOLA! brand celebrates 75 amazing years, we can reflect on all of the legendary celebrities that have formed a part of the ¡HOLA! family and that includes Julio Iglesias, his wife Miranda Rijnsburger and their gorgeous kids: Miguel, 21, Rodrigo, 20, and Guillermo, 12, and model twins Victoria and Cristina. Our parent brand has been there to cover the birth of all five of their children in their pages, as well as, exclusively, the couple's romantic wedding in 2010. This week the Rijnsburger-Iglesias family is taking center stage on the cover of the magazine in a one-of-a-kind photo shoot. Miranda jetted over to Spain with their kids for their summer vacation at their Ojén family estate, but took a break from the paradise holiday near Marbella to head to Madrid for designer Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada's colorful fashion show, held to honor ¡HOLA!'s 75th year.

Rijnsburger-Iglesias family grace the cover of HOLA! Spain

The Iglesias family, who has homes in Miami and Punta Cana, clearly adore Julio's home country. "What are our plans for summer?" Miranda told ¡HOLA! "Spend it in Spain. We're very happy to be here. We love to come here. We always have this country close to our hearts." Meanwhile, the family also seems to have a passion for fashion. Twins Cristina and Victoria are aspiring models.

Agatha Ruiz De La Prada celebrated 75 years of the HOLA! brand during her fashion show in Madrid

The 18-year-old twins put their beauty and style on display earlier this year when they attended the Met Gala. Enrique Iglesias’ younger sisters each stunned in custom pieces by Oscar de la Renta. What better way to make their debut than with feathers? This summer the girls are living their best lives and giving all of the summer envy, during their sun-filled vacation in Marbella, Spain.