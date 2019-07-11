Cameron Boyce's father shares new heartfelt photo of his son, hours before he passed

Following the tragic death of 20-year-old Disney Channel star, Cameron Boyce, the past week has been unbearable for his family. The rising star passed away on July 6 after suffering a seizure due to a medical condition he had, Epilepsy. Many of Cameron’s friends and former co-stars and artists of the entertainment world, including Salma Hayek, Debbie Ryan, Dove Cameron and Michelle Obama took to social media to honor the late actor. Most recently, his father, Victor Boyce, shared an emotional post featuring a photo of Cameron hours before he was gone.

Victor Boyce shared a photo of his late son hours before he passed away

“My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives,” he captioned next to a shot of Cameron. “I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy.” Victor, who is also a father to Cameron’s older sister, Maya, continued: “The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. “Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation."

Cameron and his father showed to have had a close father-son bond

The snapshot shows Cameron sitting at a table wearing a denim jacket. His facial expression is somewhere between a smile and a smirk as he has his hands up to his chin – a pose that is evocative of his fun and outgoing personality. From the looks of their social media accounts, it’s evident Cameron and his family were very close.

Often appearing in each other’s feeds, Cameron and his father show to have had a strong father-son bond. The Descendents’ star’s mother, Libby Boyce, also gave a statement to People on the same day Victor shared the heartbreaking post. “There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world," she said.

The rising star was only 20 years old

"Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family.” She continued, “He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone.”