Irina Shayk believes in marriage post-Bradley Cooper split

Irina Shayk still believes in happily ever afters, despite splitting from her longtime love Bradley Cooper. The Russian beauty, 33, opened up about marriage, and the public’s fascination with her and the actor in a new interview—conducted pre-breakup—with Harper's Bazaar for their summer digital cover. “Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it,” she confessed.

Irina opened up about marriage in her first feature since splitting from Bradley Cooper

The model and Bradley, who ended their relationship in June after four years together, were known for being notoriously private. Discussing the vast interest in her personal life, Irina said, “I think it's just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it. There's a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It's curiosity I guess.”

If future suitors are curious on how to win over the supermodel, then they should avoid slipping into her DMs, and instead pick up the phone, or even send a tomato plant. “Every time people send me flowers, I'm like, just send me a tomato plant!” she shared. “Nobody's sending letters to anyone anymore. I really believe if you go for dinner with somebody, you don't have to send them a text or keep them updated on Instagram message. You freaking pick up the phone, call and say, ‘Let's have dinner.’”

Until she finds the right person, it seems like Irina is content going at it alone, thanks to the example women have set in her native Russia. She said, “Women are the ones who can handle everything. Woman can raise the kids, women can do the job, and when she's back, she can cook and clean and do the heavy work too!.We never had men around. You have to learn how to put a nail in the wall, how to hang the curtains. I know everything about how to plant potatoes and cucumbers because in Russia, it’s how you survive the winter.”

In her feature, Irina also opened up about motherhood—she shares two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex Bradley—and being authentic to herself. “You have to be really truly yourself for your kids, otherwise you're living in a lie,” she said, which means dressing how she wants to. “Tell me one reason why, just because you're a mother, you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don't believe in that. I really don't.”

Irina continued, “How is it that people think of this idea? Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother? I'm like, tell me why. Tell me one reason! I don't believe in that. I don't understand why.”

While her job sometimes requires that she leave Lea behind, the mom-of-one admitted that when it comes to motherhood “there is no real challenge.” She explained, “I really believe if you love something, you can prioritize your time. [Motherhood] is just an addition to your life.”