Surprise! Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling add a new member to the family

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, already parents of two children, daughters Esmeralda, four, and three-year-old Amada, have decided it is time to expand their family! The Hollywood couple announced on Wednesday that they've adopted a new dog, an adorable Fawn Doberman named Lucho.

The actress shared a photo of their adorable new family member, who they fell in love with at Friends for Life Rescue Network, a Los Angeles no-kill animal rescue, on social media on Wednesday.



Lucho has a "super crazy, sweet nature", Eva said of the beautiful Fawn Doberman

Alongisde the snamp "Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family. We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork. If you're looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option. So many little dudes out there needing a home.

"If you're not able to have a pet but love animals, you can donate to this nonprofit. All donations are tax deductible. Your donation helps keep animals off the streets and out of shelters where they euthanize."



The actress, seen here with a furry friend last year, also has a dog named Hugo

Eva was so excited about Lucho joining the family that she responded to many followers' questions and comments, including one who heaped praise on the Fawn Doberman breed. "They’re so sweet! I never knew!" the star enthused. She also told another commenter that the dog has a ""super crazy sweet nature".

She also shared her happiness with some of her friends who congratulated her on adopting the gorgeous pup. "You’re gonna flip for him!" she told one pal. To another friend who commented, Eva also described her chosen look for Lucho's social media debut. "Can you tell I’m wearing our dress?!" she wrote. "I had to do a 90’s clash...long floral maxi with a boyfriend flannel. 90’s por vida"

We agree - 1990s for life! And also, ADOPT DON'T SHOP!