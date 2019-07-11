Kim Kardashian gives fans a new look at her baby Psalm West - see the picture!

Kim Kardashian has given her fans another glimpse of her youngest baby Psalm West and—no surprise here—he's adorable! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet photo of her two-month-old baby on her social media, which featured Psalm smiling up at the camera with his tongue sticking out and wearing a grey getup. "I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!," she captioned the cute photo.

Kim Kardashian shared a new photo of Psalm West on her social media

The KKW founder's sisters took to the comments section to compliment baby Psalm. "What it do babbbyyyyyy," Kendall Jenner wrote, while Kourtney Kardashian called him by a endearing nickname. "Little tiny goose bunny," she added. Some of Kim's famous friends also chimed in. Model Nicole Williams exclaimed, "Little peanut!!!!" with a heart eyes emoji and Winnie Harlow pointed out that Psalm looks exactly like his older sister Chicago. "Looking Just like a tanned Chi," she wrote.

MORE: Celeb look-a-likes: Which of her babies looks the most like Kim?

Loading the player...

Kim and Kanye West welcomed their fourth baby via surrogate on May 10. Shortly after Psalm was born, the makeup mogul gave her fans an update about her baby boy's looks. According to her, he was a spitting image of her third baby Chicago, who she also welcomed via surrogate. “He’s here and he’s perfect,” Kim wrote on her social media. “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot, but for now he looks just like her.”

The KKW founder's family and friends commented on baby Psalm's cuteness and resemblance to his older sister Chicago

The couple, who have three more children—North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, one—are notorious for picking unique names for their children. The meaning behind Psalm's name was also special as his grandma Kris Jenner says. "The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," she shared with ET Online. "I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it's perfect."