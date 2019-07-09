Eva Longoria and Santi share a cute pic in honor of Harper Beckham's birthday

It’s a very big day for sweet little Harper Beckham — the youngest member of the posh Beckham family is turning 8 years old! Love and well wishes have been pouring in for the budding ballerina from all over and especially on social media — Eva Longoria and her adorable baby boy Santiago Enrique Baston also got in on some of the birthday action and wished her a happy birthday as well! Eva shared an uber precious picture of Harper and Santi together on her social media where Harper was warmly smiling while carrying the charming toddler as he gazed up at her. Makeup maven Huda Kattan, who recently met Victoria Beckham, commented on Eva’s image with “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Eva captioned the precious image with “Happy Birthday Harper Seven! I love you! (And obviously so does Santi from the look of it 🥰) #HappyBirthdayHarper 🎂🎂🎂”

More: David and Harper Beckham are father-daughter ‘goals’ at Women’s World Cup: see photos

Along with her famous friend Eva, Harper also received well wishes from supermodel and actress, Naomi Campbell, as well as former baseball player turned JLo’s bae, Alex Rodriguez. And of course there were definitely some adorable pics posted by Harper’s 'day ones': Victoria, David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham. Her brothers shared how much of an amazing sister she was and how they hoped she had a wonderful birthday.

Loading the player...

More: Harper Beckham enjoys tea party with Princess Eugenie at Buckingham Palace

Proud mom Victoria shared a snapshot of the two of them as well as several short videos on her social media pages in honor of the lovely 8 year old. The former Spice Girl turned global fashion designer shared under her image: “Happy Birthday to the little girl with the biggest heart 💕 kisses from mummy, daddy and your big brothers x 💗💗💗💗 #HarperSeven.” Her dad David shared this sweet sentiment with his picture slideshow in honor of his only daughter: “What more can daddy say other than I love you so much little girl and please stop growing up... Happy Birthday to my pretty lady ... Your smile melts all our hearts ♥️ #HarperSeven ♥️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.”