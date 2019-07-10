Cutie! Khloé Kardashian's daughter True blows sweet kisses to her momma

Cutie! Get ready for Khloé Kardashian’s baby girl True Thompson to steal your heart. In a sweet video shared by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, the adorable one-year-old is seen spreading some love as she blows kisses to her momma. Khloé took to social media to post a couple of clips where she captures her daughter snacking on her high chair and she asks her to blow her a kiss. Like a good girl, True listens to her mom and blows kisses at the camera.

There’s no question the Good American founder is head over heels her only-child and loves to spoil her with all sorts of affection. Often, the Revenge Body star features little True on social media being her cute little self and that includes playing with expensive toys, and luxurious mini designer bags.

However, after recently posting a clip of True playing with a toy Bentley, the 35-year-old faced criticism from one of her followers. The mini toy car which according to the website costs $2,000 caused one of her followers to react.

"Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It's so sad," wrote her follower.

Defending her views, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister was quick to reply with a lengthy response: “Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter, I want to spoil her with love and as well with material items," she wrote. “She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self-love…We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way that we choose. I hope that’s what comes across to “the outside world.” To lead with love above anything else,” she added.

Although True is still too little to understand, the little one is well on her way to becoming a fierce, smart and glam young lady.