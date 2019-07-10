Sofia Vergara has a very special reason to be all smiles this week. The Colombian beauty turns 47 on July 10 and what better way to celebrate her birthday than in Capri, Italy alongside her husband Joe Manganiello. The Modern Family star, who kicked off her summer vacation a few days ago, partied it up by the sea singing, dancing and staying true to her Latin culture. The birthday girl kicked off the the birthday festivities at a restaurant with a few of her close friends.

Loading the player...

During the rhythmic sounds of the upbeat music playing in the background, the actress blew out the candles to her cake feeling the love and well-wishes from those surrounding her. “Last night! Starting to celebrate!!” she wrote next to a carousel of photos showcasing highlights from the night. The brunette beauty added the hashtag #47 with which she begins a year filled with new expectations, projects and much family time.

MORE: Sofia Vergara packed the ultimate summer vacation wardrobe and it's hot, hot, hot

VIEW GALLERY Sofia kicked off her 47th birthday with her husband Joe Manganiello in Italy

The love of her life, husband Joe Manganiello was by her side the entire time. For the past week, the handsome couple has enjoyed a wonderful getaway for two. The actor joined the rest of Sofia’s loved ones in wishing her a happy birthday with a sweet post on social media, which shows how in love they are and what fun times they share together.

VIEW GALLERY The gorgeous couple were all smiles during the actress' upbeat birthday celebration

Sofia’s son, Manolo also took part in the birthday wishes. Despite being miles apart from his momma, he didn’t forget about her special day. The 26-year-old took to social media to share a lovely photo featuring a young Sophia and tiny Manolo circa the ‘90s. “Happy birthday ma! I love you very much!” he noted next to the cute snap.

VIEW GALLERY Her son Manolo also honored the star's birthday with a sweet pic and caption on social media

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: one trip, two celebrations

Loading the player...

In addition to celebrating Sofia’s birthday, the couple honored their fifth anniversary from when they first began dating and later tied the knot in a lovely wedding in November 2015. Excited to share her happiness with her fans, Sofia gave a tour of the lovely room in which she and her hubby were staying.

MORE: Joe Manganiello jokes about hitting a home run with Sofia Vergara

Joe and Sofia began their celebratory day with a walk on the waters of Capri where the sun and the beauty of nature combined to give the actress an unforgettable day full of delicious food and wonderful moments – a birthday Sofia will likely continue to celebrate deep into the night!