Taylor Swift has no regrets, at least not when it comes to speaking out against the new Big Machine Records owner, Scooter Braun, and its seller (and CEO), Scott Borchetta. The megastar, who recently expressed her distress and indignation after learning her first six albums were sold to Scooter for $300 million, isn’t backing down from her statements. “She has no regrets expressing her thoughts about Scooter acquiring her music catalog,” a source tells People. “She wanted to share her truth with her fans.”

The Shake It Off singer spoke out against Scooter Braun via a post on Tumblr

The news was bitter for Taylor, who claims she was bullied for years by the entrepreneur. The 29-year-old wrote and published an open letter on Tumblr further detailing her feelings and the negative experiences she had with Scooter. Contrary to the singer’s claims, Borchetta who worked with Taylor from 2006 until late 2018, shared his own statement on the label’s website hours after she wrote she was “grossed out.”

“As to her comments about ‘being in tears or close to it’ anytime my new partner Scooter Braun’s name was brought up, I certainly never experienced that,” he said. “Was I aware of some prior issues between Taylor and Justin Bieber? Yes. But there were also times where Taylor knew that I was close to Scooter and that Scooter was a very good source of information for upcoming album releases, tours, etc, and I’d reach out to him for information on our behalf, “ he continued.

The 29-year-old claims she has no regrets about speaking out

Following Taylor's claims Justin Bieber also gave his side of the story. The 25-year-old singer took to social media to apologize to the Me! singer for something he said three years ago and to defend his friend.

“Hey Taylor. First of all I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time I thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive,” he said before adding Scooter had nothing to do with the message and that he even advised him not to joke in such a way.