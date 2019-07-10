True Thompson is riding in a Bentley and cousin Penelope in a limo... say what?!

On the exact same day in which Khloé Kardashian faced criticism for buying her one-year-old daughter a toy Bentley, the star showed niece Penelope Disick arriving at her 7th birthday party in the most jaw-dropping way. Penelope blinged it out by showing up at her sleepover party with several friends in a Mercedes Benz limo… well, talk about the luxe lifestyle!

The sleepover party is guaranteed to have been quite special, although very few pictures were posted, but seeing Penelope, Kourtney and the rest of the party-goers arrive in a limo was all the luxury we needed to see. Check it out!

Loading the player...

RELATED: See how much the Kardashian-Jenner babies have grown up

The Kardashian’s lavish style is clearly not a surprise to anyone, I mean, A-Rod did open up about Kylie talking about “how rich she [was]” during the MET gala. Between cars, homes, vacations and Kylie ranking as the world's youngest self-made billionaire, it is safe to say that the reallity stars-turned-entrepeneurs do not struggle to pay their light bill.