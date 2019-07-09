Vamonos! New 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' trailer is here and guess who's back

The coundown is on and with only a month to go, Dora is ready to bring families more adventure. In the latest trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold, fans are reintroduced to the explorer, her cousin Diego and her trusted sidekick. Isabela Moner stars as the teenage adventurer who is forced to adjust to life outside of the jungle and into high school. When Dora and a few of her friends make it back to the jungle with the help of Alejandro Gutierrez (Eugenio Derbez) adventure sets in again.

The latest trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold premiered one month ahead of the release

While the previous trailer featured a lot of familiar faces, there were some key players missing. This go around, Dora’s best friend and money Boots makes his sweet return. The character (voiced by Danny Trejo) is all facial expressions as he clings to her shoulder. Another familiar face is Swiper (no swiping) who is voiced by Benicio Del Toro. The film also stars Eva Longoria and Michael Peña. In the months leading up to the film’s release, fans have been treated to a series of trailers.

In the live-action version of the classic Nickelodeon television show, Dora must “save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.” For her first major role, the 17-year-old actress shared that she tapped into her Peruvian roots for the film that sees her and the squad going to Machu Picchu.

“I had to learn Quechua to speak it in the movie because Dora is very cultured and she knows everything about everything,” the told Forbes. “Between scenes, I'd call my great aunt in Peru to ask her about certain phrases and how to say them in Quechua.” Dora and the Lost City of Gold will hit theatres on August 9.