Serena Williams shares adorable mother-daughter moment with her mini workout buddy

When Serena Williams isn’t killing it on the court, the tennis superstar spends her free time either working out, with her daughter Alexis Olympia or both! The pro-athlete, who is currently giving it her all at Wimbledon, took to social media to share an endearing mother-daughter moment in which she’s cooling down on an exercise bike post-match while carrying her adorable one-year-old. Her little girl appears to be a great sport casually sitting in her mother’s arm. “Aftermatch cooldown,” wrote the 23-Grand Slam champ.

Serena is accompanied by her daughter Alexis Olympia while she cools down post-match

Prior to sharing the sweet mother-daughter moment, the 37-year-old tennis star shared an image featuring potty training guides. “What I do on my time off from playing at Wimbledon,” she wrote. In a 2018 interview with GQ magazine, Meghan Markle’s bestie opened up about her relationship with Olympia stating they do everything together.

The mother-of-one shared she had spent every day with her daughter since the moment she was born on September 1, 2017. “I love everything about being a mom. The only thing I don't love about being a mom is come 7:30, Olympia's in bed and I get sad,” she told the publication. That explains why Serena’s mini-me was also present at the Duchess of Sussex’s baby shower in New York back in February along with her insta-famous doll Qai Qai.

The tennis star and her toddler are inseparable

Speaking to Allure magazine earlier this year, the tennis champion opened up on the lessons she’s passing down to her daughter whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian. “I want her to know that being strong is never easy,” she said. “Not in this world we are living in…Standing up for yourself is not going to be easy, but it’s always eventually respected.”

She continued: “Those are the people who’ve made a difference in this world, people that stand up for what’s right. If you look at history, those are the people that you really remember.”