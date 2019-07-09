Burger King is now selling $1 tacos nationwide

Happy Tuesday! If you're looking for fast and affordable tacos to celebrate #TacoTuesday, good news—Burger King has added a new menu item: crispy, delicious tacos! That's right, the fast food chain, which sells a variety of burgers, sandwiches and drinks, is now adding tacos for a limited time nationwide.

Burger King has added $1 tacos to its menu nationwide

The brand initially sold the $1 tacos in its West coast restaurants, but due to the success, they've decided to expand across all its restaurants nationwide. "We've seen success with tacos in those restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast favorite nationwide," Chris Finazzo, president of North America for Burger King, said in a statement, adding that the new item adds "variety" to the menu and "truly hits the spot."

MORE: Meet Daniela Soto-Innes, the world's best female chef

Loading the player...

The tacos feature a hard and crunchy tortilla shells stuffed with ingredients that promise tons of "flavor." Seasoned ground beef, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese are all inside topped with tasty taco sauce. In a TV promo ahead of the tacos' debut, customers take a bite out of the tacos and praise the new (and affordable) menu item. "When you're done with your night, you want something that's crispy and good," one buyer says. Another adds: "It definitely hits the spot."

This isn't the first time Burger King tests tacos in its menu. In 2010, they sold the crunchy snack across nationwide stores for a limited time. Those who were fans before will now get another chance to bit into a Burger King taco snack. The $1 tacos will be sold for a limited time, but there's no word yet until when.

Here's to Burger King permanently adding these crunchy snacks to its menu!