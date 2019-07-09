Becky G becomes the new meme Queen as she promotes latest single 'Dollar'

Get your pockets ready! Becky G is currently teasing fans with the potential release of her latest single. The theme for the track – money. The 22-year-old has dropped a series of hilarious memes in the run up to the debut. In the picture, Becky sits on a couch with a stack of bills in her hand – surrounded by even more money. To make sure the numbers are right, there is a trust money counter in the middle of the room. “How I saw myself when my mom would give me 5 dollars to go buy my paleta & hot Cheetos,” the meme reads.

Hinting at lyrics, the caption read: “si tuviera un dolar cada vez…#Dollar.” Which translates to “If I had a dollar for every time.” In another meme, Becky reaches boss status as she sits on the floor, surrounded by bills in front of producer Myke Towers. “If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me when the album is coming…” On Tuesday, July 9, the Sin Pijama singer gave her followers a sneak peak of the track as she rode around New York City.

PLAY THIS: HOLA! USA'S 7 SONGS OF THE SUMMER

Loading the player...

As she rolls around in the car, sporting a neon green short suit, the Mexican beauty looks at the camera and sings the opening line, which is a shout out to the producer. The video cuts before fans can get to hear more. There’s been no exact date for the song’s release. Fresh off her trip to Spain, where she showed off her amazing figure, Becky is prepping to hit the stage for the Amazon Prime Day concert in NYC. “Today has been a f---g day. My body is like b---h,” she captioned a video from her rehearsal space on Monday.

The Mayores songstress will take the stage with SZA, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift at a secret location on July 10, for the annual Amazon Prime Day concert. “Playing a show with some pretty bada— ladies #PrimeDay Concert 2019 let’s gooo!! You can watch July 10th at 9pm ET on @PrimeVideo presented by Amazon music,” her announcement read. Stay tuned, get your dollars ready, Becky could premiere and perfom #Dollar during the special event.