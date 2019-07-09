Mariah Carey on her first marriage and why she dates younger men

In case you forgot, Mariah Carey is one of the Queens of entertainment and she’s here to remind you. With over decades in the music industry and counting, Mimi knows the value of working to achieve your dream career, something she says to younger talent. “They have no idea what I went through as a child to even get to be an 18-year-old girl with a record deal,” she told Cosmopolitan magazine. “This was before you could just go on YouTube and sing.” She continued: “A lot of artists say they write, but they don’t really write. No offense to anybody. That’s just what I’ve seen.”

Part of the Honey singer’s journey was her short marriage to record executive Tommy Mattola. “You might want to picture a child bride,” she said. “There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American, whatever that means, girl. It was very controlled. There was no freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner.” After eight years of marriage, the pair called it quits.

Since, Mariah and her ex-husband Nick Cannon welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan. Now, Mariah is riding the wave of her historic success. It helps that she has boyfriend and former backup dancer Bryan Tanaka by her side. When it comes to her preference to date younger men, the Vision of Love songstress admitted that wasn’t her intention.

“I haven’t had that many, but there has been a variety pack,” she quipped. “I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m kind of a prude honestly, compared to most others in the field.”