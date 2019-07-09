Serena Williams poses unretouched for her newest magazine cover

Serena Williams is letting everyone see her true self. In her powerful cover story for Harper's Bazaar's August issue, the pro tennis player poses completely unretouched (yes, unretouched). The stunning pictures complement her revealing personal essay, where she details last year's controversial match against fellow tennis player Naomi Osaka. If you don't recall, this is the U.S. Open match where Serena continually got violations for standing up to the umpire and ultimately lost the game. In her own words, she describes the conflict she felt and the resolution she reached from the help of the women around her, including her one-year-old daughter Olympia.

Serena Williams poses unretouched in her Harper's Bazaar cover story

In her essay, she describes the incident with great detail. "It’s the final of the US Open, and I’m competing to win my 24th Grand Slam against Naomi Osaka. It’s the beginning of the second set, and the umpire thinks he spots my coach signaling me from the stands. He issues a violation—a warning. I approach him and emphatically state the truth: that I wasn’t looking at my coach. “I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose,” I said. I walk back to the court and lose the next point. I smash my racket in frustration," she writes. "I tell him he is penalizing me for being a woman. He responds by issuing a third violation and takes a game from me."

MORE: Serena Williams isn't giving Meghan Markle parenting advice - here's why

Loading the player...

After the much talked about match, it took some time for the 37-year-old player to pick up a racket again and play. She sought out a therapist and made some progress, but her resolution came after sending an apology to Naomi, the 17-year-old who had won her first grand slam title against Serena. Her text message read: "As I said on the court, I am so proud of you and I am truly sorry. I thought I was doing the right thing in sticking up for myself. But I had no idea the media would pit us against each other. I would love the chance to live that moment over again. I am, was, and will always be happy for you and supportive of you. I would never, ever want the light to shine away from another female, specifically another black female athlete. I can’t wait for your future, and believe me I will always be watching as a big fan! I wish you only success today and in the future. Once again, I am so proud of you. All my love and your fan, Serena.”

Naomi’s graciously responded: “People can misunderstand anger for strength because they can’t differentiate between the two. No one has stood up for themselves the way you have and you need to continue trailblazing.”

The 37-year-old pro tennis player writes a personal essay detailing her controversial match in the 2018 US Open

This incident reminded Serena that she needs to continue to fight those who try to "penalize women" and will never stop raising her "voice against injustice." Not only for Naomi and the next generation of female tennis players, but for her daughter Olympia, who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian.

"Ultimately, my daughter is the reason I use my voice, the reason I picked up a racket again," she shared. "Love breathes life and newfound perspective into people. It’s not about quitting when someone presents a challenge; it’s about getting up when you are down, dusting yourself off and asking, “Is that the best you got?”

Read the complete story here.