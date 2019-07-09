Joe Manganiello jokes about hitting a home run with Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are one of our favorite power couples, whether they're throwing epic Game of Thrones parties, or sharing Italy vacation photos that give us a serious case of FOMO. And the Hollywood pair's fans are in for more excitement this summer because the Modern Family actress and Magic Mike star are about to release their baseball drama Bottom of the 9th (formerly known as Stano) which premieres on July 19.



"It was so much fun," Joe said of shooting a movie with his wife Sofia Vergara for the first time

And it sounds like Joe and Sofia's first joint movie shoot was a home run. The actor both stars and produces the film, which led to a tongue-in-cheek joke implying he made it to first base with his sexy spouse. "I cast my wife, so we get to act together for the first time," Joe laughed in an interview with ET. "She just had to sleep with the producer."

RELATED: SOFIA VERGARA AND JOE MANGANIELLO WELCOME NEW BABY INTO THE FAMILY



Sofia and Joe are seen during the Bottom of the Ninth shoot in Queens, NYC

In the drama, Joe plays a former Major League Baseball player who is released from jail after 17 years, and, after teaching a little league team, decides to try to mount a comeback – and reunite with the love of his life, played by Sofia. The actor, who married the Colombian beauty in 2015, shared what it was like to co-star with Sofia for their big screen debut. "We were both there at work, which made things a lot easier," he revealed. "You actually didn't want to leave. It was so much fun."

MORE: DISCOVER THE ONE AND ONLY ISSUE IN SOFIA AND JOE'S MARRIAGE

Earlier this year, Sofia opened up on what it was like to work with her husband and it seems the feeling is mutual. "It was so much fun for me! I wish I could work with him more," she told Men's Health. "We shared a trailer and it was so great to drive to work and back together while rehearsing lines and drinking coffee. It was very easy for me to play the character that was in love with him. It was hard for me to see him get upset or really sad in the scenes. It made me want to cry."

Loading the player...

Meanwhile, keep an eye out for Joe at Tuesday's MLB All-Star match-up. He won't be on the field, though – he has teamed up with Matt Damon for a Stand Up to Cancer public service announcement which will debut during the game.