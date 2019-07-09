Latinx celebs show how they keep their bodies bikini-ready 24/7

Summer is well under way and celebs are hard at work making sure they keep their bods in tip-top shape for all those social media worthy swimsuit pictures of them chillin' out maxin' relaxin' all cool at the beach and at the pool. Celebs like Mexican The Fast and the Furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw actress Eiza González and Shakira are showing how they are jabbing their way into excellent shape. Latino power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez show that the couple that works out together stays together.

Celebs are proving that they not only play hard, but workout harder so that they can be picture-ready at any time. Modern Family actress Sofía Vergara shared a picture of herself via social media where she can be seen working out her upper body a few days before she jetted off on her Italian vacation with uber-fit hubby, Joe Manganiello. Always one to show off her great sense of humor, Sofía wore a shirt that read, “My head says gym but my heart says arepas.” Based on the scenic pictures the Bottom of the 9th actress posted on social media, you can tell that all the hard work has paid off!