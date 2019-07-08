Even though Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, turned one a few months ago, her baby girl already owns her own luxury car. Kim Kardashian’s younger sister spoiled her daughter with a mini toy version of a pink glitter Bentley. The businesswoman took to social media to share her daughter’s excited reaction as she happily sat in her new toy car, which according to the Luxury Kids Car Club website, costs $2000 dollars.

The mini toy car is well-equipped with a comfortable seat, a Bluetooth connection to play some tunes, a steering wheel, mirrors and even a personalized license plate with True’s name. The small vehicle is highly similar to the ones her cousins have. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster has her own min Bently, while Kim and Kanye West’s third-youngest child, Chicago has a mini SUV just like her mom’s.

Khloé responds to negative comments

Khloé shared her daughter’s reaction with her fans, but some considered the gift to not be appropriate and even criticized her, by highlighting it was excessive. One of her followers wrote his opinion about the mini Bentley, and to everyone’s surprise, the mom-of-one diplomatically explained her reasons for spoiling her daughter with such an extravagant gift.

"Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It's so sad," wrote Khloé's follower.

The Revenge Body star replied to the comment that referred to her baby, “Umm, you know this is not a real Bentley? It’s a toy. She added, “No reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way, I’m sorry you feel that way, but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on the things that make you happy! Smile.”

But the conversation didn’t end there as the same social media user replied to Khloé with: “Just figured it’s something to think about. Always ways we can improve as people, myself 100% included.”

To this, the mom-of-one replied: I personally don’t believe that all we “do is spend money on worthless materialism.” I’m not here to prove what I do or don’t do. But what I can say is that I’m able to look myself in the mirror and sleep well at night. I’m able to do that because I know I’m a good person and life is all about balance. Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter, I want to spoil her with love and as well with material items. She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self-love…We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way that we choose. I hope that’s what comes across to “the outside world.” To lead with love above anything else.”