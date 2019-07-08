Victoria Beckham had a very special guest on set of her new beauty campaign

Victoria Beckham took bring your daughter to work day to the next level. The designer had a special guest on the set of her latest campaign on Monday, July 8. “Today I had a little guest on set! Shooting #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty with mummy kisses Harper Seven x #VBeauty #HarperSeven.” In the sweet selfie, the mother/daughter duo strike a fierce pose for the camera. Little Harper didn’t come empty handed. David Beckham and Victoria’s little girl brought along gifts for everyone on set.

Victoria Beckham was joined by her daughter Harper on the set of her shoot Photo: @victoriabeckham

Victoria shared a video of Harper setting up baked goods for the crew. “What have you made,” the 45-year-old asked her daughter. “I’ve made cupcakes and a cake.” The former Spice Girl reacted to the news with excitement: “Cupcakes and a cake for mummy’s shoot today.” Victoria is also mother to Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and 14-year-old Cruz. The moment on set was for the girls, as her and David’s sons were not in attendance at the shoot. Harper’s appearance isn’t the first time she has been introduced to the beauty world.

Posh and David’s little lady proudly showed off her knowledge of beauty products late last year. In a video posted by her mother, Harper broke down the benefits of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s products. “These are my new products and they’re totally clean and they have no nasty chemicals in them,” she told the camera. It’s looking like Harper could be following in her parents' footsteps and her mother doesn’t mind.

During an interview in 2018, Victoria shared the piece of advice she shares with her daughter. “Every day when Harper goes to school, she walks up the school stairs and I give her a kiss. I say, 'Harper, you're a girl, you can achieve anything. You can do anything that you want to do,” she said during the Forbes Women’s Summit.

“That's my message to her constantly. She knows she can do everything, and probably more than her brothers can. We talk about it a lot. She wants to be an inventor and she's very proud of that. She's a strong smart woman — little woman. I am still banging on that drum and I am not going to stop. I don't think any of us want to stop. It's a very important time for women right now."