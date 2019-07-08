Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Lopez welcomed another member to the family! The cute couple announced the happy news of their third child's arrival on Monday, July 8. Maria and Courtney, who are also parents to eight-year-old Gia Francesca and five-year-old Dominic, shared their excitement along with photos of their new baby boy. The proud parents also took the opportunity to reveal his name.

VIEW GALLERY Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Lopez welcomed their third baby, a boy, to the family Photo: @mariolopez

"It’s a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy... Santino Rafael Lopez," the Extra reporter wrote adding his admiration for his wife. "Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3" Alongside the caption, the 45-year-old dad shared a gallery of images from their big day.

In one photo, Mario is standing in the middle of the room with his hospital gear still on as he holds his newborn son. In another, he shows his wife relaxing in the bed after giving birth. Finally, the host shows an up close shot of their newborn baby with his eyes closed and smiling for the camera.

Mario and Courtney previously shared baby Santino's first headshot sonogram, and revealed they still didn't know the gender of their baby. "Think we’re having a boy or a girl? Judging by the duck lips in pic 2 I’m sayin girl..." The two were clearly wrong, but are still excited for the newest Lopez.

VIEW GALLERY The couple announced the happy news on social media, sharing pictures of their newborn baby and revealing his name Photo: @mariolopez

According to the couple, this third baby was sort of a “Christmas miracle” for the Lopez family. “If it didn’t happen, it wasn’t meant to be. Not part of God’s plan. We have one of each,” he told People. “But it got in there! It snuck in, towards the end.” As for their decision, to not find out the baby's gender until the day of, they do it because they are "old school," explaining they didn't find out the gender for their first two children either until the end. “It doesn’t matter, to be honest, as long as it’s healthy. We’re just very excited. The gender reveal will be when it’s born!”