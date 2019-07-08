'El Secreto de Selena' finally has a premiere date

Selena fans, rejoice! Telemundo announced the premiere date for the latest series based on the late singer’s life. El Secreto de Selena (Selena’s Secret) is set to premiere on the Spanish-language network on Sunday, August 25 at 10pm/9c. El Secreto, which is based on the book with the same title, will explore the events surrounding the Dreaming of You singer’s death in 1995. The 13-episode series will focus on the investigation and trial of Yolanda Saldivar, who killed the songstress in a Texas hotel. The accounts were put together by the book’s author and the series producer, Maria Celeste Arrarsás. El Secreto de Selena will feature a host of new talent.

Mexican actress Maya Zapata is set to play the Bidi Bidi Bom Bom singer. “Selena for me was a great figure that my generation grew up with,” she said. Damayanti Quintanar will play Yolanda Saldivar. Daniel Elbittar will star as Selena’s love Chris Perez, and Sofia Lama is set to play Maria. In an interview about the series, Maria opened up about bringing the events to life. “This is coming out 24 years after Selena’s death,” she said. “It’s the revealing story about what really happened. When it comes to seeing herself on television, the journalist called the experience, “surreal.”

MEET THE CAST OF EL SECRETO DE SELENA

El Secreto isn’t the only series coming out about the Como la Flor singer’s life. Netflix has ordered a series produced by Selena’s family. Selena: The Series will follow the life-changing choices the singer and her family made during her rise to fame. “Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives,” Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, said in a statement.

She continued: "We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come."