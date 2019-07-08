Animals, sports and fun! Elsa Pataky’s perfect family vacation

Elsa Pataky has always said - and demonstrated - how happy she is with her life in Byron Bay, Australia. Elsa and husband Chris Hemsworth enjoy a tranquil lifestyle with their children, constantly surrounded by animals, nature and away from the spotlight.

Despite the beautiful life the family seems to enjoy down-under, Elsa never misses an opportunity to bring her children, India Rose, Tristan and Sasha, to her beloved Spain. The Spanish actress and model wishes for her children to always have their Spanish roots close to their hearts. In light of the summer season, Elsa recently returned to Spain with her kiddos to enjoy a lovely getaway with her little ones. Take a look at the video below to discover what the adorable family was up to during their Basque Country getaway!

