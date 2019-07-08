Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello fuel relationship rumors during PDA-filled day in L.A.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may be working on changing their relationship status. The Señorita singers seemingly confirmed their romance over the weekend with a series of sweet PDA moments. On Sunday afternoon, Shawn, 20, and Camila, 22, were spotted strolling hand-in-hand around Los Angeles. The pair, who wore matching athleisure, also appeared to get close outside of a gas station with Camila resting her head on Shawn’s chest. The PDA continued as the Havana singer joined Shawn and his family house hunting around the city.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got close during a Fourth of July celebration

Prior to their day out, eagle-eyed fans caught the pair getting cozy during a late-night date. Early Sunday morning – after Shawn’s second night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Camila and Shawn were spotted sitting close in a booth. Camila, who ended her relationship with ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey earlier this month, attended both of Shawn’s concerts. On Friday evening, the Never be the Same singer was spotted singing and dancing along with her friends and family. After his performace, Camila shared her thoughts on the show. “@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow,” she captioned a video with a heart emoji.

In another post, she continued to get flirty writing, “You’re unreal @shawnmendes.” Although Shamila seems to have taken their relationship out of the friendzone, neither is confirming the news. Durning a fan Q&A on Friday, Shawn was thrown for a loop when he was asked about their status. “Are you dating Camila,” the fan asked. After the question, Shawn shook his head side to side and continued to do so after the fan asked him to go out with her.

The pair have been getting cozy in Los Angeles on date nights

“I won’t. I don’t know you that’s why. Get to know me first,” he told the fan. Rumors of Shawn and Camila’s love started after they released the steamy visuals for their latest single, Señorita. Fans really questioned their status after they were spotted getting cozy during a fourth of July bash and holding hands during a late-night stroll. Whatever their status, Shamila is possibly one of the hottest couples.