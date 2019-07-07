Disney star Cameron Boyce dies at 20 - Heartbroken celebrity friends pay tribute

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has passed away at the age of 20. The young actor died on the morning of Saturday, July 6, after suffering from a seizure which resulted from "an ongoing medical condition." A spokesperson for the family confirmed the shocking news via ABC News, stating: "It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated."

Cameron Boyce died at the age of 20 on July 6

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights," the statement continued, "but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

The big mouse ushered Cameron into the spotlight as he rose to fame on Disney Channel’s original series Jessie and later in their Descendants franchise - the third of which is slated to debut in August. In addition, he lent his voice to the title role in the hit animated series Jake and the Never Land Pirates.

Cameron with his Descendants 3 family Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart

Famed director Kenny Ortega, who worked with Cameron on the Descendants movies, was the first star to publicly express his condolences. "My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family. Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing."

He added: "It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest In Peace Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy!"

Kristin Chenoweth chimed in commenting that she is “devastated” by the terrible loss. Cameron’s co-star and rumored ex-girlfriend Brenna D’Amico simply left a heart in the comments. Christina Milian said that she was “so sorry” and hopes he rests in peace.

Another heart-wrenching sentiment came from his little sister on Jessie, Skai Jackson. Along with a series of photos, she wrote: "I don’t even know where to start... I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken."

"I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs," she continued. "I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had... I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much... fly high.” She added: “Gods best Angel #CameronBoyce."

We send our deepest thoughts and condolences to Cameron's loved ones.