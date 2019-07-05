Becky G gets emotional about missing her beau

Becky G just wants to be next to Sebastian Lletget. On July 4th, the singer-songwriter shared a series of images of her L.A. Galaxy beau on social media with the caption “Alexa play: 'Home' by Michael Bublé 😩❤️.” Becky is currently traveling for the Pal Mundo concert in Amsterdam on July 6 and will also be away from her bae for most of July as she is also on the European leg of her Becky G tour. Todo cambió when the two latinx superstars met back in 2016 through her Power Rangers co-star Naomi Scott (currently Princess Jasmine in the movie Aladdin) and her husband Jordan Spence.

The Un Mundo Ideal singer shared how “Crazy how fast time has flown by. I adore that you are a man of your word. That you are a man with ambition. You're inspiring to so many, especially me. I'm proud of you"

In an interview with Mega 96.3, she admitted that she was initially against meeting someone, but when she saw a video of Sebastian, she could not play off how attractive she found him. Since then, she just can’t get enough of her Argentine-Amercian soccer beau. The two made their red carpet debut as a couple October 2016 for the Latin American Music Awards, where Becky performed and won for Favorite Female Artist in Pop/Rock. From that moment on, they can be seen supporting each other at all their biggest moments (his soccer games and all her musical performances and industry award shows).

The Becky from the Block songstress and her attacking soccer midfielder celebrated their three year anniversary recently. She shared a super cute pic of them at the beach, where she is on his shoulders, captioned “1,095 days. That’s a lot of days. A lot of days spent apart, special days spent together, many adventures, some scary, some exciting. It’s been a journey of growth, together and individually. I like growing with you. Im so happy I said yes to being yours.. I remember the night like it was yesterday. ❤️ I got your back always and you got mine.”