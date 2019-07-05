Demi Lovato quits social media and asks fans to 'be kind'

Demi Lovato has logged off social media for a while according to a story posted on Wednesday night. The star has been known to “detox” for a while and this time it comes after a hectic week for the former Disney Channel Star.

Between social media trolls and the on-going music scandals between Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift, it seems like Demi finds herself in a tough situation. Days prior to disconnecting from social media Demi had publicly stood up for Scooter, her current manager. Watch this video to get caught up in all the drama!

Earlier in the week, a social media follower posted an unflattering picture of Demi and suggested she goes on a diet, but the 26-year-old singer-- who has previously suffered from eating disorders -- replied, “I actually am choosing not to diet and fall back into unhealthy behaviors at the risk of losing my sanity or mental health but thank you for the offer! Super sweet.”