Red, white & blue: Lele Pons celebrates first Fourth of July as an American Citizen with gorgeous selfie

Lele Pons had an extra special reason to celebrate Independence Day on July 4. With a stunning photo, the Venezuelan beauty informed fans she is now a U.S. citizen. That’s right! Next, to a celebratory caption, the gorgeous 23-year-old shared a picture of herself at the beach rocking a star-printed Americana swimsuit. “Happy 4th of July💥🇺🇸 Guess who became an American citizen??” She wrote next to the steamy selfie before adding, “Now I’m both a citizen in Venezuela and in the United States!!”

As part of the holiday’s festivities, the singer does red white and blue in the sexiest way wearing a high-cut blue and white swimsuit with plunging neckline, and her beachy fiery hair as the red detail in her look. Her makeup looks equally glam and stunning as she takes on the day with a bronzy look made up of smokey eyes, fluttery lashes and a bold matte red lip.

From the look of her stories, the multi-hyphenate spent part of her day celebrating at the beach with her bestie Hannah Stocking and her adorable pup Toby Pons, who happens to have his own social media account. The internet personality, who’s known for her singing, acting, dancing, modeling talents, and hilarious comedy sketches, has been on fire with her work.

Most recently Lele, who was born in Caracas, Venezuela appeared on an epic episode of Lip Sync Battle where she faced off against Prince Royce during a performance of Daddy Yankee’s Gasolina.

The former host of La Voz Mexico channeled the Puerto Rican rapper and didn’t hold back as she busted some serious dance (and twerking) moves that made Chrissy Teigen cover her eyes. “You got a twerking pyramid, a twerking line, a twerking circle, a twerklejerk,” she hilariously noted.