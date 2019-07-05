Do you recognize this star?

Kim Kardashian is no doubt one of the Queen’s of social media, but her latest post has officially raised the bar. The KKW Beauty founder shared an adorable never-before-seen picture of her late father Robert Kardasian’s mother. “Me and my Nana! My dads mom, Helen Kardashian was the absolute best! She was such a force! Miss you Nana.” In the picture, a baby Kim adorably sits on her grandmother’s lap with a pair of Mickey Mouse ears. It’s easy to see where her babies Chicago and Psalm get their adorable pouts, as there mom looks just like them in the snap.

The picture didn’t just pull at the heartstrings of fans. Kim’s younger sister Khloé Kardashian reacted. “Oh my gosh Kim!!! This photo!!! Where are you finding all of these amazing photos? Nana is the best!!!! Missed everyday but never forgotten.” Momager and Lovey, Kris Jenner also chimed in writing: “I loved that wallpaper.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star often shares a series of throwbacks with her fans. In honor of Father’s Day, the beauty mogul shared a picture of her father, Robert Kardashian holding her and Kourtney while smiling into the camera.

Prior, Kim got sentimental with some throwbacks to mark her fifth year wedding anniversary to Kanye West. On May 24, the mother-of-three shared a series of behind the scenes photos, including her posing in her dress for the first time and of course her team working on her stellar glam. This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy," she wrote.

"We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn’t miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the isle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories."