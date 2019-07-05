shawn-mendes-camila-cabello

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dating? The BFFs get close on the 4th of July

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dating? Fans think signs point to yes after they were pictured together on what looked like a date, then were also spotted cuddling up at a 4th of July party the following day. The Señorita singers are both single, of course, since 22-year-old Camila split from her boyfriend Matthew Hussey earlier this month.

ET Canada has photos of the ex-Fifth Harmony star and Shawn looking like they just might be a couple, stepping out hand-in-hand in West Hollywood. While that outing could have just been BFFs having a special moment, it looked a bit more like romance on Independence Day, when they were spotted poolside at a July 4th bash. In a short video shared on social media, Camila embraces Shawn from behind as they cozy up far away from fellow party goers.

RELATED: More than friends? Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' relationship in photos

The two have been longtime friends since 2014, a year before they teamed up on I Know What You Did Last Summer . "I really love Shawn as a person and he’s always been there for me. I’m lucky I found someone like that early on when I started this," Camila said in a live chat recently. But the pals' chemistry was undeniable after they got steamy in a video for their latest hit Señorita. The sexy clip for the song which shows the pair – she plays a diner waitress and he steps into the role of a motorcycle riding bad boy – in some pretty passionate moments, from dancing together at a club to a bedroom love scene that takes place in a hotel.  

RELATED: Camila Cabello calls fans 'insensitive' after breakup with Matthew Hussey

Camila revealed that the intimacy of shoot had both her and Shawn a bit anxious. "The whole music video was funny because we were both really nervous, I had to drink a lot of wine!" she told fans in a live

More about

Read more
back to

Celebrities