Seven Songs of the Summer: Maluma, Jhay Cortez, Becky G and more hits you need to stream

Listen up, no really! These seven songs are making their way up the charts, racking up views on YouTube and more importantly, getting people on their feet. HOLA! USA has put together a playlist of the hottest songs of the moment. The songs you should play at the pool, at parities and on those summer Fridays spent inside or out of the office. Scroll through to get playlist inspiration from Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Becky G, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello and yes, the Jonas Brothers.

7. Jhay Cortez, No me Conoce (Remix)

Jay already had a hit with No me Conce, but when he added two additional members of the Latino Gang, the song just got bigger. Jhay brings the island beats, Bad Bunny adds the trap vibes and J Balvin add the smooth tone to the hook. Keep on dancing to this song.

6. CNCO, De Cero

It wouldn’t be summer without a little romance, and CNCO’s latest single delivers it. How could you not forgive, Zabdiel, Richard, Erick, Joel and Christopher as they ask for forgiveness? Even if you’re not in a fight, it doesn’t hurt to hear the pop/reggeatone super group sing their hearts out.

5. Rombai, 2 Pa' 2

After making their return in 2018 with two new members, Rombai’s light is shining brighter than even. The trio, Fer Vazquez, Valeria Emiliani, and Megumi Bowles, are back with their follow up single and it’s hotter than before. After reaching 100 million views with their debut single, Me Voy, history is set to repeat itself with their follow up single.

4. Sebastian Yatra, Daddy Yankee, Nati Natasha, Jonas Brothers, Runaway

Sebastian Yatra’s enlisted the help of one of the biggest boy bands in the world, Reggeatone’s biggest star and hitmaker Natti Natasha for his latest single. Runaway does not disappoint. The Jonas Brothers sing in Spanish for the first time and the beats will keep you dancing.

3. Becky G, Maluma, La Respuesta

What do you get when Becky G and Maluma team up? Another female empowerment anthem and a hilarious video. The Mexican songstress and Colombian heartthrob set the bar for summer anthems with La Respuesta. Becky has proved that the single sounds good via stream and live as she has taken the stage to perform the hot single.

2. Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Señorita

Are they or aren’t they? Fans don’t know Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship statues. However, they do know that their latest single Señorita is a sexy summer smash. Since it’s steamy debut, fans have been streaming the single and video.

1. ROSALÍA, Aute Cuture

Rosaliá’s summer is getting bigger and bigger. After killing festival season, the Spanish songstress show’s the world who’s boss with this single. While she pays homage to fashion, she does it in her own style – choosing to misspell Haute Couture. Who cares as the video has racked up over 20 million views.