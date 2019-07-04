Jennifer Lopez's It's my Party tour an unforgettable one, not just for the singer, who will celebrate her 50th birthday onstage on July 24, but also for all her fans. One in particular just had one of her dreams come true: seeing her idol face to face! Mexican-Peruvian entrepreneur and professional JLo lookalike Connie Peña attended the singer's gig in Minnesota and had the chance to meet her after the show.

Connie was the lucky winner of a meet & greet with the star, who was absolutely stunned when her fan showed up backstage – and looked just like her! The resemblance was such, that the pro lookalike's followers found it hard to tell who was who when she posted the image on social media.

Jennifer and her lookalike Connie came face to face in Minnesota

"This day changed my life. I had been waiting so very long for this day to come. I’ve never been so nervous in my life!," Connie posted. "I had a million questions in my mind to ask her that day, but being in her presence, face to face, I got so nervous that I couldn’t even ask her one question. The only thing I could get out of my mouth was thanking her for being who she is and how much of a motivation she has been to me."

She also revealed how kind Jennifer was during the meeting. "It was such a blessing to see her reaction and smile at me and the HUG we had given to each other was unforgettable. Hearing her tell me that “WE LOOK ALIKE,” made my heart drop with joy! " Connie's resemblance with the artist is so incredible, that even Jennifer's ex-husband Marc Anthony did a double take when he met Connie at an awards ceremony. "I met him years ago and when we first crossed our paths he turned his head like three times," she explained in an interview on TV's Un Nuevo Día.



Talk about twinning: Is that you, JLo? Nope, it's Connie from the block!

Not only is she JLo's twin, she also loves singing and dancing, just like Ms Lopez! In fact, she's preparing a tribute to the Bronx diva – although she admits she has had to face some challenges: "I'm Latina, I love the latin flavour, I love dancing, that runs in my blood, but singing professionally, and dancing like Jennifer... well... I have had help, lots of help!"

Meanwhile, Medicine singer Jennifer is living one of the best moments of her life. Not only she is the proud mother of talented twins Max and Emme, and ready to turn the big 5-0 looking and feeling better than ever, but she's also planning to tie the knot with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.