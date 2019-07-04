Britney Spears just shared her summer secret to losing weight

Britney Spears' social media has turned into a healthy-lifestyle bible in the recent years, but recently the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer has been even more revealing when it comes to not just showing her fans that she's more fit than ever, but also in sharing her weight loss tips. In one of her latest posts, she happily announced that she has lost four pounds and opened up about how she did it. Are you ready to discover her secrets?

“Okay, so I just lost the four pounds that I wanted to lose, but now these are the fruit and veg I eat to keep them all off," the 37-year-old says, before revealing her detailed grocery list, filled with items she says can help fight ailments. “I have weak eyes and stress and asthma and headaches," she adds. "So this chart has helped me with those problems… and my weight! Whoop, whoop! As mother of pearl would say, it works well for children too.”

RELATED: Step into "Chateau Britney", Miss Spears' 7000 sq ft home

Britney's chart advises how carrots and celery are good for the eyes, and that there's nothing better than banana, pear and strawberry to fight your stress. Whether you are a firm believer in the power of diet or not, from the looks of it the healthy combination is working for the music star at least where her figure is concerned. In the social media post, she shows off the results in one of her signature looks: a pair of low-cut pants and crop top

RELATED: Britney Spears addresses concerns about her health: "Things have gotten out of control"

Britney has been regularly giving fitness updates to her 22 million social followers, also sharing the exercise routines she follows to complement her diet. “The key to my workout is repetition,” she says in one of her posts, “but that gets boring so I have a booklet I´ve made with all my favorite exercises. I usually wear headphones… music takes me away.” And speaking of tunes, there's another exercise secret: Ms Spears doesn't just listen to her own tunes while exercising. Is that Selena Gomez we hear? Turn it up, please!