Sophie Turner’s wedding dress revealed as she and Joe Jonas share first pictures

Fans have been waiting patiently for the first glimpse of the dress Sophie Turner wore to wed Joe Jonas during their romantic French wedding ceremony last weekend. Now the wait is over – and they certainly won't be disappointed! The gorgeous Louis Vuitton dress has been revealed by the label's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere, who shared a picture of the actress on her big day in which the gown can be seen in all its glory.

The beautiful custom design features a backless cut and elegant cap sleeves and a full skirt with gorgeous lace detailing. Game of Thrones star Sophie opted for a lace-trimmed veil, which she wore over her face at the beginning of the ceremony.

Sofie and Joe also shared the same black-and-white snap of themselves as the newly minted Mr and Mrs Jonas as they headed down the aisle – beaming ear-to-ear after saying “I do.”

The pair, who originally wed in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas back in May, sealed their love with a gorgeous service attended by friends and family at the historic Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, south of France.

Following their wedding, Sophie and Joe have been celebrating their newlywed status on a luxury honeymoon in Italy. Katharine McPhee and David Foster, who also released pictures of their own recent nuptials on Thursday, were also honeymooning in the vicinity. Katharine hilariously sent the following message to paparazzi: "To the pack of paps stalking me while I’m in the middle of the ocean in Europe - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over."

Sophie then responded to Katharine's note, writing: "Can’t wait to travel to Cabo tomorrow together! See you at the airport. #tequila.”