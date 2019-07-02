This just in: Halle Bailey to play Ariel in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid

With the resurgence of Disney’s live-action films comes the latest news from the live-adaptation of The Little Mermaid. It was announced that Chloe x Halle member, Halle Bailey will play the coveted role of everyone’s favorite mermaid character: Ariel! The film which is produced by Rob Marshall, John DeLuca, Mark Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to start production in early 2020. The 19-year-old star joins the cast with Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina and possibly Melissa McCarthy, who is in talks to play the film’s villain, Ursula.

Halle is the other half of sister duo Chloe x Halle Photo: Walt Disney Studios

In reference to tapping the R&B singer for the role of Ariel, Rob stated: “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

Chloe x Halle was signed on to Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment label in 2015

The role of Ariel is a breakout role for Halle as her only ever screen number is alongside Yara Shahidi in Freeform’s Grown-ish. Her stardom is mainly recognized as one-half of Chloe x Halle, which is made up by her and her older sister, Chloe, 21. In 2015 the duo was signed on to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment label after being discovered through their covers on YouTube.

Speaking to People last year, Halle shared her emotions on when she met Queen Bey. “Meeting Beyoncé was definitely one of our biggest fan-girl moments,“ she said. “I feel like once you’re comfortable around Beyoncé, you don’t really get starstruck anymore!” she added. The girls also went on to open up for Beyoncé during the European section of her 2016 tour.

Halle's only ever on-screen credit is in Freeform's Grown-ish

The You Don’t Love Me, singer, herself also stars in a Disney classic this summer as lends her angelic voice to the character of Nala in this year’s live-adaptation of The Lion King, out July 18.