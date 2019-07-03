Imagen Awards Nominations

Imagen Awards 2019: Jennifer Lopez, America Ferrera and more of the nominees

It’s time for another very special awards ceremony. The 34th annual Imagen Awards have officially announced this year’s nominees, and there are some big-ticket contenders. Whoever takes home one of the awards has a special honor. The Imagen Awards celebrates positive portrayals and creative excellence of Latinos and Latino cultures in film and television.

This year, some of the biggest names in Hollywood are top contenders. Jennifer LopezAntonio Banderas, Andy Garcia are a few of the talented stars up for awards in major categories. Lin-Manuel Miranda, America Ferrera and Gina Rodriguez could also take home the special honor.

Jennifer Lopez is nominated for her film Second Act 

Best Actor – Feature Film
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Joe Camareno, Tin Holiday 
Andy Garcia, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 
Anthony Ramos, Monsters and Men 

Best Actress – Feature Film
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Monsters and Men
Jennifer Lopez, Second Act
Isabela Moner, Instant Family
Rosa Salazar, Alita: Battle Angel 

Best Actor – Television
Gabriel Chavarria, The Purge 
Jason Genao, On My Block
Jay Hernandez, Magnum P.I.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ducktales
JD Pardo, Mayans M.C.
Jon Seda, Chicago P.D.
Diego Tinoco, On My Block 

Best Actress – Television
Alice Braga, Queen of the South
America Ferrera, Superstore
Diane Guerrero, Doom Patrol 
Lela Loren, Power 
Justina Machado, One Day at a Time
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin 
Mj Rodriguez, Pose 

Shows like Superstore, Jane the Virgin and One Day at a Time also scored nominations

Best Primetime Program – Drama
How To Get Away With Murder
Magnum P.I.
Manifest 
Pose 
Queen of the South 
Shades of Blue 

Best Primetime Program – Comedy
Abby’s
Jane the Virgin
On My Block
 One Day at a Time 
Superstore 

