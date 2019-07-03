Imagen Awards 2019: Jennifer Lopez, America Ferrera and more of the nominees

It’s time for another very special awards ceremony. The 34th annual Imagen Awards have officially announced this year’s nominees, and there are some big-ticket contenders. Whoever takes home one of the awards has a special honor. The Imagen Awards celebrates positive portrayals and creative excellence of Latinos and Latino cultures in film and television.

This year, some of the biggest names in Hollywood are top contenders. Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas, Andy Garcia are a few of the talented stars up for awards in major categories. Lin-Manuel Miranda, America Ferrera and Gina Rodriguez could also take home the special honor.

Jennifer Lopez is nominated for her film Second Act

Best Actor – Feature Film

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Joe Camareno, Tin Holiday

Andy Garcia, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Anthony Ramos, Monsters and Men

Best Actress – Feature Film

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Monsters and Men

Jennifer Lopez, Second Act

Isabela Moner, Instant Family

Rosa Salazar, Alita: Battle Angel

Best Actor – Television

Gabriel Chavarria, The Purge

Jason Genao, On My Block

Jay Hernandez, Magnum P.I.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ducktales

JD Pardo, Mayans M.C.

Jon Seda, Chicago P.D.

Diego Tinoco, On My Block

Best Actress – Television

Alice Braga, Queen of the South

America Ferrera, Superstore

Diane Guerrero, Doom Patrol

Lela Loren, Power

Justina Machado, One Day at a Time

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best Primetime Program – Drama

How To Get Away With Murder

Magnum P.I.

Manifest

Pose

Queen of the South

Shades of Blue

Best Primetime Program – Comedy

Abby’s

Jane the Virgin

On My Block

One Day at a Time

Superstore

