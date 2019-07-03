Imagen Awards 2019: Jennifer Lopez, America Ferrera and more of the nominees

It’s time for another very special awards ceremony. The 34th annual Imagen Awards have officially announced this year’s nominees, and there are some big-ticket contenders. Whoever takes home one of the awards has a special honor. The Imagen Awards celebrates positive portrayals and creative excellence of Latinos and Latino cultures in film and television.
This year, some of the biggest names in Hollywood are top contenders. Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas, Andy Garcia are a few of the talented stars up for awards in major categories. Lin-Manuel Miranda, America Ferrera and Gina Rodriguez could also take home the special honor.
Jennifer Lopez is nominated for her film Second Act
Best Actor – Feature Film
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Joe Camareno, Tin Holiday
Andy Garcia, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Anthony Ramos, Monsters and Men
Best Actress – Feature Film
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Monsters and Men
Jennifer Lopez, Second Act
Isabela Moner, Instant Family
Rosa Salazar, Alita: Battle Angel
Best Actor – Television
Gabriel Chavarria, The Purge
Jason Genao, On My Block
Jay Hernandez, Magnum P.I.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ducktales
JD Pardo, Mayans M.C.
Jon Seda, Chicago P.D.
Diego Tinoco, On My Block
Best Actress – Television
Alice Braga, Queen of the South
America Ferrera, Superstore
Diane Guerrero, Doom Patrol
Lela Loren, Power
Justina Machado, One Day at a Time
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Shows like Superstore, Jane the Virgin and One Day at a Time also scored nominations
Best Primetime Program – Drama
How To Get Away With Murder
Magnum P.I.
Manifest
Pose
Queen of the South
Shades of Blue
Best Primetime Program – Comedy
Abby’s
Jane the Virgin
On My Block
One Day at a Time
Superstore