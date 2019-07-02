BTS is going from on-stage to on-screen - See the trailer for their next film!

Global superstars BTS, otherwise known as the Bangtan Boys, are getting ready to shine on screen. After having practically taken over the world with their incredible dance moves and stage presence, the South Korean kpop band are poising themselves to take over your TV and movie theaters! The group released the trailer of Bring the Soul: The Movie and it is guaranteed to make you jump off your seat.

This is the group’s first film, coming after their record-breaking 2018 album Burn the Stage, and their concert film Love Yourself in Seoul. Bring the Soul gives fans worldwide a peek into the team’s dynamics and life on the road. Watch the trailer below!

BTS members - Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Rap Monster, V and Jin, share their touring memories, life on the road and stories from performing in different cities across the world the day after their last concert in Europe. Bring The Soul: The Movie, which will begin its limited screening on August 7, gives an all-new glimpse into the BTS’ world away from the stage and also gives viewers the chance to know the members in a personal, relaxed environment.