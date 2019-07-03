Camila Cabello lends support to Taylor Swift with sweet message

Camila Cabello is taking a stance when it comes to artist rights. The Señorita songstress took to social media to add her thoughts to the conversation surrounding music rights. “I don’t know a lot about what’s going on, but I will say I really believe artists should own their own life’s work,” she wrote. The 22-year-old’s statement comes after her dear friend Taylor Swift found herself in a battle with pop music manager Scooter Braun. The Shake it Off singer spoke out in a blog post about her “musical legacy” being in Scooter’s possession.

The manager recently purchased Big Machine Label Group where the 29-year-old recorded her first six albums. In the post, the Blank Space singer shared that her “musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.” Since then, various artist have spoken out about the conflict. Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato voiced their support for Scooter. Halsey, Cher and Cara Delevingne have all voiced support for Taylor. Camila’s statement, while she didn’t name names, comes after she supported the musician and girl pal during her Reputation World Tour.

Loading the player...

MORE: Camila Cabello ask her fans to stop being "insensitive" after her split from Matthew Hussey

The Havana singer got a special shout out from her tourmate after taking home a few big awards at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Camila’s message comes after she got emotional about her latest body of work. In June, the Never Be the Same songstress got emotional while giving fans an update on her upcoming album.

The Havana singer joined Taylor during the Reputation World Tour

MORE: Camila Cabello is being honored for being "a leader of her generation"

“It feels really surreal and powerful that I can listen back to my life over the past year - I always get so insecure during the process and feel so much self doubt, but listening back I just feel like...at the very least,” she wrote. “I hear my soul in these songs. I can see the memories in them. It's extremely painful, beautiful, cathartic, and just a shit show of emotions, but it's the reason I love this."