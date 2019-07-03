Catch a glimpse of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's $18m beachside home

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s new home is coming along beautifully! Though they have yet to share the final results, we finally have a look into the first pics. As the actress explained, their house is made up of four rooms, a large gymnasium, and there’s a corner filled with lots of art. Excited about one of the art pieces, the Thor star took to social media to share a glimpse of a finished wall by artist Otis Hope Carey. Next, to a carousel of detailed photos, the 35-year-old actor explained the meaning behind the gigantic psychedelic graphic.

The couple purchased their home in 2014 in Byron Bay, Australia

“Artist Otis Hope Carey, painted this mural which focuses on representational imagery of the ceremonial dancing of the Gumbaynggirr people, weaved together with traditional forms in thanks to their totemic spiritual emblem ‘GAAGAL’ (Ocean),” he explained.

Chris took to social media to share a glimpse of a finished graphic wall done by artist Otis Hope Carey

The Avengers: Endgame actor continued, “Long shifting black lines ripple across the wall demonstrating the power and energy emanating from dancing feet stomping into the ground. Blue circular line work is painted over the top throughout the composition in reference to the Ocean in an act of thanks for its healing powers and all that is received from it.”

Besides showcasing the stunning artwork, the photos also show the immense dimensions of their luxurious Byron Bay residency. Back in 2014, the famous couple purchased the house in which they will reside along with their three children, India, seven, and their five-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha for six-million dollars.

The actor explained the meaning behind the stunning artwork

Today, the property is valued close to 18 million dollars! Recently, the Australian heartthrob announced he will be taking a break from acting to focus on his family. The Men in Black: International star told Australia’s Daily Telegraph: “I just want to be at home now with my kids. They are at a very important age. They are still young, and they are aware of when I leave more than before.”

The father-of-two added he simply wants to “sit back and enjoy” his family, and of course, their new home.