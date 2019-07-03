Hollywood's golden boy is exiting stage right. In an interview with GQ Australia, Brad Pitt admits that he has been gradually moving away from his leading man status in front of the camera and moving toward being the leading man behind the camera. Brad shared that he finds more joy in his work behind the scenes as a director or producer than he does acting.

Brad Pitt's Plan B production studio has gone on to produce movies like The Departed, 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor shared in the interview that he “...really believe[s] that overall it's a younger man's game – not that there aren't substantial parts for older characters. I just feel, the game itself, it'll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all.” He is quickly closing the gap between his 80 acting credits and his 52 producer credits with the help of his production studio Plan B, which he founded in 2001 with television and film producer Brad Grey and then-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Although the Ocean’s Eleven actor had been acting since 1987, his major breakout role was in Thelma & Louise in 1991 as J.D., the sexy cowboy, opposite Susan Sarandon’s Louise and Geena Davis’ Thelma. That film catapulted him into a league of his own and cemented him at as an A-list heartthrob, easily one of the most recognizable actors of his generation. Brad is currently promoting his next acting film, Once Upon A Time...in Hollywood, opposite Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio (this being the first time the two are together on screen) and premieres nationwide on July 26.