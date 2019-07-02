Harry Styles, Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort! Who will play Elvis Presley in upcoming flick?

Elvis is coming back to life on the big screen and one of these five handsome actors could land the role. Some of the biggest and most handsome men in Hollywood recently tested for the role of the King for Baz Luhrmnn’s biopic about Elvis. Harry Styles, who found fame in the British boyband One Direction, is one of the stars up for the role. It wouldn’t be the Sign of the Times singer’s first time on the big screen. The 25-year-old starred in the 2017 film Dunkirk. Another star who has singing and dancing under his belt (not to mention a smolder like the Hound Dog singer) is Ansel Elgort.

The Baby Driver star is also in the process of filming Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. British star Aaron Taylor-Johnson also gave it a shot. The 29-year-old already proved he could be a rock star with his role as John Lennon in Nowhere Boy. In one of the more surprising twist, Miles Teller put his bid in. Miles, who is set to star in Top Gun: Maverick, proved his musicality as drummer, Andrew Neiman Whiplash. However, fans have yet to see the actor sing or dance.

Vanessa Hudgens’ leading man Austin Butler – who starred in The Carrie Diaries also reportedly tried out for the role. While there is no word on who will play the King, Tom Hanks has already signed on to play Elvis’ longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. The film, which has yet to set a release date, will focus on Tom and Elvis’ relationship. Tom met a young Elvis and helped him shape both his successful music and acting careers.

Someone who’s name wasn’t on the list was Shawn Mendes. Earlier this year, the Señorita singer opened up about his desire to add acting to his resume and the role of his dreams. “I would love to do an Elvis movie one day,” the 20-year-old said. “I think that would be amazing. I go the hair, year.” Stay tuned for the big reveal!